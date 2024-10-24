Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians at a school in Nuseirat refugee camp, which was hit by Israeli bombardment in central Gaza on Thursday. AFP
Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians at a school in Nuseirat refugee camp, which was hit by Israeli bombardment in central Gaza on Thursday. AFP

News

MENA

Hamas considering new Gaza ceasefire proposals including extendable brief truces

Plan also offers resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza and release of hostages and prisoners

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

October 24, 2024