Palestinians inspect a vehicle where Al Jazeera TV said its reporter Ismail Al Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify were killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza city. Reuters
News

MENA

Gaza's journalists defiant in face of Israeli targeting

Enclave's media office says 182 journalists have been killed by Israel since the onset of war

Nagham Mohanna
October 28, 2024