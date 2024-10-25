Israeli strikes kill journalists and Hamas considers new ceasefire proposals - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israeli air strikes early on Friday morning on Hasbaya in southern Lebanon killed three journalists.

Those killed were a cameraman and an engineer working for Al Mayadeen news channel and a cameraman working for Hezbollah's Al Manar TV station.

Lebanon's official National News Agency also reported strikes early on Friday flattened buildings in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Hamas is considering new Gaza ceasefire proposals.

Sources told The National that mediators from Egypt and Qatar are offering Hamas new proposals that include an extendable brief truce, the release of small groups of hostages held by the militant group and the resumption of large-scale humanitarian aid to the enclave.

News of the proposals follows a two-month hiatus. These negotiations will be the first such since the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar this month.

The Brics summit of emerging economies in Russia ended. In his closing address, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his concern over conflict in the Middle East.

He said his country is ready to take on the challenge of reducing tensions to ease worldwide fears of spreading war.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told Brics leaders the world needed peace in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan.

