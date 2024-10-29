At least 93 people killed by Israeli strikes on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/live-israel-gaza-war-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> At least 93 people were killed by Israeli <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/27/jordan-accuses-israel-of-war-crimes-as-65-people-killed-in-attacks-on-northern-gaza/" target="_blank">air strikes</a> in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia early on Tuesday, with rescuers combing the rubble for dozens of others reported missing. Twenty-five children were among the dead, according to the Gaza health ministry. The strikes hit a five-storey residential building housing about 150 displaced people, official Palestinian media said. Israeli forces began a military siege on Gaza's north more than three weeks ago, blocking the entry of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/17/uae-carries-out-another-critical-aid-drop-to-gaza-strip/" target="_blank">aid</a> and medical assistance. Israel has said its goal is to eradicate the operational infrastructure of Hamas in Gaza. Many of those wounded were taken to the nearby <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/26/israel-arrests-medics-and-patients-at-kamal-adwan-hospital-as-north-gaza-siege-intensifies/" target="_blank">Kamal Adwan Hospital</a>, said Dr Marwan Al Hams, director of field hospitals at Gaza's health ministry. “Anyone with medical skills or first aid training is urged to head to Kamal Adwan Hospital to help save the injured,” Dr Al Hams said. Last week Israeli troops carried out a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, causing extensive damage and detaining several medical staff. Palestinian news agency Wafa said the building was hit with prolonged artillery shelling on Tuesday morning. Wafa said dozens of people were still trapped under rubble after Tuesday's strike, with civil defence and ambulance crews unable to reach them. “There have been appeals and distress calls for civil defence personnel to save the lives of the wounded,” Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told <i>The National</i>. “But the civil defence system has been completely disabled due to the ongoing Israeli aggression in northern Gaza and the arrest of several of its personnel.” “The northern part of the Gaza Strip is being subjected to a campaign of ethnic cleansing and systematic displacement, in full view of the world,” Hamas said in a statement condemning the attack. Israeli strikes were also reported in Gaza city on Tuesday, with several people wounded in a strike on a home sheltering a displaced family, Wafa said. Israeli forces also reportedly burnt down a UN-run school in the northern Jabalia refugee camp.