Families fleeing Israeli army operations in Jabalia, northern Gaza, take the main Salah Al Din road towards Gaza city. AFP
Families fleeing Israeli army operations in Jabalia, northern Gaza, take the main Salah Al Din road towards Gaza city. AFP

News

MENA

'They want to kill us slowly': Israel's catastrophic siege of north Gaza escalates

A week after the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death, hopes of a ceasefire remain remote