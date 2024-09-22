Hamza Al Ghazali, 18, from Gaza city ate chicken for the first time in six months after receiving a coupon from a charity. Photo: Mohammed Abu Doon
A taste of hope: Gaza residents eat chicken and vegetables for first time in months

Families tell The National how eating a hearty meal has given them a small glimpses of happiness amid the war

Nagham Mohanna
September 22, 2024