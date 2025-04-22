India’s Modi due in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/">Indian</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/narendra-modi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/narendra-modi/">Narendra Modi</a> is scheduled to arrive in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a> on Tuesday for a two-day trip during which he will meet Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/">Mohammed bin Salman</a> in an effort to strengthen ties. Mr Modi’s visit is his third to Saudi Arabia while Prime Minister and his first in six years. It follows a visit by Prince Mohammed to India in September 2023. The Indian leader will travel to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jeddah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jeddah/">Jeddah</a> on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/">Red Sea</a> coast to meet Indian factory workers and hold talks with the Saudi leader. The pair are expected to discuss defence, trade and energy. The trip comes a day after Mr Modi held talks with US Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/OR7tvnDY/us-vice-president-jd-vance-meets-indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/OR7tvnDY/us-vice-president-jd-vance-meets-indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi/">JD Vance</a> in India, as New Delhi tries to secure a trade deal with Washington to avoid tariffs. “India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years,” Mr Modi said in a statement released by his office. “We have a shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability.” For years, Saudi Arabia has been a leading supplier of oil to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/17/indias-muslims-win-first-round-of-fight-to-keep-religious-sites/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/17/indias-muslims-win-first-round-of-fight-to-keep-religious-sites/">India</a>, whose economy relies heavily on the imports. The Gulf kingdom is India's third-largest supplier, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry. Saudi Arabia is also home to more than two million Indian citizens who play a crucial role in its labour market, helping to build infrastructure while sending billions of dollars home in remittances each year. Both countries could benefit from improved ties, as steep <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/">US</a> tariffs that have rocked global markets push countries to bolster trade relations with allies and neighbours. India and Saudi Arabia are already top-five trading partners for each other. Developments on energy ties are expected during Mr Modi's visit, including several memorandums of understanding, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said before the trip. “Saudi Arabia is a key player in our energy scenario,” Mr Misri said in a briefing on Saturday. “We are looking at infusing an even more strategic outlook in the energy partnership between the two countries.” Discussions around investment in healthcare services, tourism and entertainment – described by the Foreign Ministry as relatively new areas for collaboration – may also be on the cards, along with talks on how Indian firms can support mega-infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia. In 2019, the Crown Prince pledged to invest $100 billion in India. Saudi state-backed energy giant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/03/10/saudi-aramco-boosts-2023-dividend-by-30-despite-profit-drop-on-lower-oil-prices/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/03/10/saudi-aramco-boosts-2023-dividend-by-30-despite-profit-drop-on-lower-oil-prices/">Saudi Aramco</a> has long voiced interest in investing in the country. The company came close to doing so in 2019 through a partnership with Reliance Industries but the deal fell apart two years later. Saudi Arabia’s investments in India currently total about $10 billion, according to India’s embassy in Riyadh.