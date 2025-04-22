Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Jeddah on the Red Sea coast when he arrives in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Jeddah on the Red Sea coast when he arrives in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. AFP

News

MENA

India’s Modi due in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince

New Delhi looking to bolster energy ties amid threat of US tariffs

The National

April 22, 2025