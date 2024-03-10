Saudi Aramco boosts 2023 dividend by 30% despite profit drop on lower oil prices

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-producing company, increased its dividends for 2023 by 30 per cent despite reporting a decline in net profit due to lower oil prices and the effect of output cuts.

Net profit for the 12 months to the end of December reached $121.3 billion, compared to a record $161.1 billion in 2022, the state oil company said on Sunday in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

The company attributed the year-on-year decrease to lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, as well as reduced refining and chemicals margins, partially offset by a decrease in production royalties during the year and lower income taxes and zakat.

The company's dividends for the year rose to $97.8 billion.

“In 2023 we achieved our second-highest ever net income,” said Amin Nasser, Aramco president and chief executive.

“Our resilience and agility contributed to healthy cash flows and high levels of profitability, despite a backdrop of economic headwinds.”

More to follow …