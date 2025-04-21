Egypt and Saudi foreign ministers discuss strengthening ties

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty visited Riyadh on Monday for talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on strengthening bilateral ties and co-ordinating on critical regional issues, including the war in Gaza.

Mr Abdelatty and Prince Faisal later chaired the annual meeting of the Egypt-Saudi Political Consultation and Follow-Up Committee.

Both sides highlighted the growing ties between the two countries and their commitment to advancing economic, political and cultural co-operation in line with the directives of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement.

The discussions centred on increasing economic and investment ties. Mr Abdelatty stressed the importance of maximising institutional frameworks and facilitating high-level exchanges between officials and business leaders from both countries. He referenced the visit of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council and the Federation of Saudi Chambers to Cairo this month to explore investment opportunities in Egypt.

Both sides announced plans to launch an Egyptian-Saudi Investment Forum and activate the "High Co-ordination Council" for bilateral co-operation, the statement said.

Mr Abdelatty also outlined Egypt’s efforts to attract Saudi investment, citing financial and tax reforms as well as incentives for foreign investors, and stressed the importance of economic integration, particularly in industrial development. He proposed aligning Egypt's Vision 2030 with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to enhance their collaboration.

On regional issues, the ministers discussed the war in Gaza and underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire and to address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

They rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians and reviewed plans for reconstruction efforts in Gaza, including an international conference to be co-hosted by Egypt, the Palestinian government and the United Nations.

The talks also covered developments in Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Horn of Africa, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to regional security and stability.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said maritime security in the Red Sea − where commercial vessels face the threat of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels − was also addressed as part of broader discussions on ensuring safe navigation in the region.

