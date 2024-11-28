Palestinians inspect a house neighbouring Al Qassam Mosque, both destroyed as a result of an overnight Israeli air strike in Gaza on Wednesday. EPA
Palestinians inspect a house neighbouring Al Qassam Mosque, both destroyed as a result of an overnight Israeli air strike in Gaza on Wednesday. EPA

News

MENA

Israeli strikes on Gaza continue as guns fall silent in Lebanon

Pregnant woman among 12 people killed across the enclave

The National

November 28, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today