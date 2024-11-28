Israeli strikes on Gaza continue as guns fall silent in Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/live-ceasefire-lebanon-hezbollah-israel/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza </b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/israel-strikes-hezbollah-targets-in-syria-despite-nearing-truce-in-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israeli </a>strikes continued on<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/heavy-rains-and-high-waves-wash-away-tents-of-gazas-displaced/" target="_blank"> Gaza </a>overnight, killing at least 12 people across the enclave as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/what-are-the-main-points-of-the-israel-hezbollah-ceasefire-agreement/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> took hold in Lebanon. Nine people were killed in a strike hit on a school being used as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza city's Daraj district, the Health Ministry said, with strikes also hitting the northern towns of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/10/israeli-massacre-kills-dozens-of-palestinians-in-jabalia/" target="_blank">Jabalia </a>and Beit Lahia. Three other people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in morning strikes and shelling on Beit Lahia and the southern city of Khan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/27/israel-announces-another-evacuation-order-for-gazas-khan-younis/" target="_blank">Younis, </a>according to the official Wafa news agency. The woman, who was three months pregnant, was killed in a strike that injured five others in Tal Al Zaatar area. About 44,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the war began last October, with another 3,754 killed in Lebanon, where a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/israel-lebanon-ceasefire-what/" target="_blank">ceasefire with Israel </a>came into effect early on Wednesday morning. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/gaza-ceasefire-mediators-and-hamas-maintain-low-level-contact-but-truce-remains-elusive/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> has said it is ready for a ceasefire with Israel following the agreement with Hezbollah, reached after months of shuttle diplomacy brokered by Washington. Israel has maintained a tight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/gazans-face-starvation-as-israel-maintains-siege-of-north/" target="_blank">siege </a>on northern Gaza, and has escalated air strikes on the area in recent weeks. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/israel-hezbollah-ceasefire-sparks-mix-of-hope-and-fear-among-palestinians-in-ravaged-gaza/" target="_blank">Palestinians</a> in the war-torn enclave have expressed hope the ceasefire in Lebanon may bring about a similar end to the fighting in Gaza, while others fear it will lead to intensified Israeli attacks. Sources, however, have told <i>The National</i> a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is unlikely, with low-level contact continuing but limited to Hamas officials outside of Gaza. Several people were killed near Beit Lahia's Kamal Adwan Hospital on Wednesday, the latest deaths in a wave of attacks on what remains of Gaza's crumbling health sector. Most medical staff were detained during an Israeli raid on the centre in October, leaving wounded Palestinians in the area with little medical help.