Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria despite nearing truce in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes struck areas in Syria near the border with Lebanon overnight, ahead of a ceasefire expected to be announced between Israel and Hezbollah. However, observers said it was unlikely any truce would also extend to Israeli attacks targeting the group elsewhere in the region. Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes in Syria over the past decade, claiming to have targeted Iran and allied groups including Hezbollah. However, strikes on Syria have been more frequent since Hezbollah started attacking Israel in support of Gaza in October last year, sparking the current cross-border war. The latest strikes hit Qusayr in western Syria, destroying infrastructure reportedly used by the Iran-backed group to transport weapons crucial to its 13-month fight with Israel, sources say. The attacks came a week after Israel conducted one of its biggest raids in an intensified aerial campaign aimed at curbing Iran's proxies in Syria. The raid killed at least 36 people in compounds in Palmyra, a central desert area that forms a main part of a supply line from Iraq in the east to Qusayr in the west. Syrian state media described the dead as "martyrs", without specifying their identity. "We can now say that almost all of the roads to Lebanon have been cut," said the resident of Qusayr, who did not want to be named. Another source said several bridges and flyovers in Qusayr, leading to unofficial crossings with Lebanon, were hit, as well as the official Jousiya border crossing. Syrian state media said two civilians were wounded in the raids while sources in the Syrian opposition to President Bashar Al Assad said the dead were two members of Hezbollah. The value of Qusayr to Hezbollah rose after Israel, over the past two months, heavily bombed areas in the adjacent Bekaa Valley, which is connected to south Lebanon, the main battle theatre in the Israel-Hezbollah war. A ceasefire agreement to end the war in Lebanon is expected to be announced on Tuesday, one senior Lebanese official says. Authorities in Washington, which is brokering the deal, also expect an agreement but have warned it may not be certain. A European diplomat specialising in Syrian affairs said there was no expectation for a let up in Israeli operations in Syria, even if a Lebanon deal is reached. Throughout the talks on the ceasefire, the diplomat said Israel "has been very reluctant to give up the right of preventive strike capabilities". "Logically this would be applied to Syria and even Iraq," the diplomat said. Hezbollah poured reinforcements into Syria when authorities there launched a violent suppression of a peaceful protest movement that started in March 2011. The group has also supervised Shiite Iraqi militias sent by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Syria at the same time. By the end of the year, Syria was mired in civil war, with Hezbollah becoming the enforcer of Iranian-controlled corridors crossing the country. These areas, Arab and western intelligence officials say, have become the backbone of Iranian weapons storage, assembly and development facilities geared to supply Iran's regional non-state allies. Two military specialists in the Syrian opposition said the Palmyra attack has indicated that Israel's intention is to deepen its regional air campaign, a Lebanon ceasefire not withstanding. "It is difficult to imagine that Israel will let Hezbollah and the other militias maintain military threat capabilities in Syria, and even in Iraq," one said.