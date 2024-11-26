An Israeli strike was carried out on a building in the Chiyah district of Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. Reuters
An Israeli strike was carried out on a building in the Chiyah district of Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. Reuters

News

MENA

Lebanon and Israel gearing up for a ceasefire amid fears of a last-minute collapse

Both sides traded fire overnight and members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition criticised the deal

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today