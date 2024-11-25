Arab officials discuss Gaza plans and Lebanon spillover with G7

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Arab officials, including UAE representatives, are attending a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/g7/" target="_blank">G7 </a>meeting to discuss ways of achieving a ceasefire in the wars in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>. Figures from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar will be in Italy for the meeting of G7 foreign ministers. The ministers will discuss the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/22/icc-arrest-warrant-netanyahu-reactions/" target="_blank"> International Criminal Court's arrest warrants</a> for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli </a>Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas's military chief, “and the possible effects on the current crises in Lebanon and Gaza”, Italy's Foreign Ministry said. Later in the week, the G7 will hold sessions on efforts to end the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>. The "Quintet" group – the US, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and UAE – has been working to finalise recovery plans for Gaza to be ready for a time when military operations cease. The first session, on Monday afternoon, will be dedicated to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/jenin-west-bank-israel/" target="_blank">Gaza-Israel war </a>and its wider impact on Lebanon and the Red Sea. One session will include ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the Secretary General of the Arab League, the Italian government said. “We have asked for the presence of partners in the region to foster dialogue with the members of the G7,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said. “Only together can we find concrete solutions that can bring peace and stability to the region.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the talks in Fiuggi, Italy with Britain, Canada, Germany, France and Japan also there. The Arab foreign ministers are joining the discussions on mechanisms for government, reconstruction and security for the territory once the fighting is over. US officials are trying to complete the formation of that structure before President Joe Biden leaves office in January. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pursue a policy that strongly favours Israel over the Palestinians and others hoping for a two-state solution to the conflict. He has nominated several officials who are staunchly pro-Israel. The other major talking point of the G7 meeting is Ukraine, where tensions have heightened since Russia escalated the war by attacking Ukraine using an experimental, hypersonic ballistic missile. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to be in Fiuggi on Tuesday, and Nato and Ukraine are holding emergency talks on the same day in Brussels. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strike was retaliation for Kyiv’s use of US and British longer-range missiles capable of striking deeper into Russian territory.