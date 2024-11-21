Reem Al Sayyed looks at pictures of her son Rayyan after the 15-year-old was shot dead by an Israeli soldier in Jenin. Lizzie Porter / The National
Reem Al Sayyed looks at pictures of her son Rayyan after the 15-year-old was shot dead by an Israeli soldier in Jenin. Lizzie Porter / The National

News

MENA

'We are all targeted': Jenin reels from Israeli military operations

The killing of children and Israel's largest military operation in two decades have scarred the occupied West Bank city

Lizzie Porter
Jenin

November 21, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today