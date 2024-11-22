How the world reacted to ICC arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> A mix of relief, euphoria, outrage, and dismay marked the International Criminal Court's decision to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/icc-issues-arrest-warrants-for-israels-netanyahu-and-gallant-for-alleged-war-crimes/" target="_blank">issue arrest warrants</a> for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant. Israel and its allies condemned the warrants. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, who may have died in the Gaza war, according to reports. The ICC accused all three of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the October 7 attacks by the Palestinian group on Israel and the retaliatory devastating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/trending-middle-east/2024/11/21/morning-strikes-kill-dozens-in-gaza-and-us-vetoes-ceasefire-resolution-trending/" target="_blank">Israeli military campaign in Gaza.</a> The ruling is the culmination of a process that started when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/11/icc-chief-prosecutor-karim-khan-faces-misconduct-inquiry/" target="_blank">ICC prosecutor Karim Khan</a> announced on May 20 that he was seeking arrest warrants for the three accused. The ICC said it found “reasonable grounds” to allege that Israel’s siege of Gaza created conditions “calculated to bring about the destruction of part of the civilian population.” South Africa, which has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza at the ICC, welcomed the decision. “These actions mark a significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine,” it said in a statement. The Palestinian Authority hailed the decision, describing it as a beacon of hope for justice, although it avoided mentioning the warrant issued for Hamas’s military leader. Hamas itself called the ICC’s move symbolic but a “first step showing international commitment to justice". Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on Palestine and one of the most vocal critics of Israel's war in Gaza, called the ICC’s issuing of arrest warrants a “rare moment of euphoria”. “I want to acknowledge the innumerable victims of too many wars on Gaza, and the indomitable work of Palestinian [human rights organisations] without whom the hope brought about by the ICC decision today, would have not come,” she wrote on X. In contrast, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/21/netanyahu-icc-warrant-us-reaction/" target="_blank">US condemned the ICC’s actions.</a> President Joe Biden called the warrants “outrageous” and reaffirmed Washington’s unwavering support for Israel. “Let me be clear once again,” Mr Biden said in a statement, “there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas.” A White House representative said the US “fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision” to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. “We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision,” the representative said, adding the US was discussing next steps with its partners. Bernie Sanders, independent US senator, said he supported the ICC decision and added that all three accused “launched indiscriminate attacks against civilians and caused unimaginable human suffering”. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismissed the charges in a video posted on social media, calling the decision “antisemitic” and an attack on Israel’s right to defend itself. “This is a dark day in the history of humanity. The ICC, which was invented to protect humanity, has today become the enemy of humanity,” he said. “The attempt to deny Israel its right to achieve its goals in its just war will fail,” Mr Gallant said, criticising the court. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated Canada’s adherence to international law, stating it would comply with any ICC obligations should Mr Netanyahu or Mr Gallant travel to the country. EU leaders offered mixed responses, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/borrell/" target="_blank">EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell</a> emphasising the need to respect the court’s independence. The Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, and Spain all said they would meet their commitments and obligations regarding the Rome Statute and International Law. Austria made the same pledge, although its Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg added that the warrant was absurd. Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the ICC arrest warrant as “hopeful” and said that it marked an extremely important step in bringing to justice Israeli authorities who “committed genocide” against Palestinians. Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the ICC rulings should be respected and implemented, adding that “Palestinians deserve justice”. All 124 member states of the ICC are obliged by the court's founding statute to arrest the accused. The Iraqi government praised the ICC's decision calling it a “courageous and just stance” and one that reaffirms that “justice and truth” will prevail. Human Rights Watch labelled the ICC’s decision a breakthrough that challenges the perception that powerful leaders are above the law, urging the global community to support the court’s efforts.