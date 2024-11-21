ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/yoav-gallant-israel-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and its former defence minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/16/us-envoy-amos-hochstein-due-in-israel-as-lebanon-war-fears-grow/" target="_blank"> Yoav Gallant</a> will formally face prosecution at the International Criminal Court after arrest warrants were issued against them on Thursday on charges of allegedly overseeing attacks on the civilian population of Gaza. Hamas commander <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/01/who-mohammed-deif-hamas-israel/" target="_blank">Mohammed Deif</a>, cited as Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al Masri in the warrants, is also sought by the court, even as uncertainty exists over his fate in the conflict. Mr Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for warrants as disgraceful and anti-Semitic. US President Joe Biden has also criticised the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. The warrant for Deif cites the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the taking of scores of hostages, many of whom having been missing for more than a year.. The chief prosecutor, Mr Khan, sought the warrants in May and the three-judge panel has now approved prosecution. Mr Khan has subsequently faced accusations of sexual harassment in the workplace and suggested these are attempts to interfere with the prosecution he had sought. Judges approving the arrest warrant request said they found "reasonable grounds" to believe that Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant "each bear criminal responsibility for the following crimes .... as co-perpetrators": "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts." They also accused the pair of "intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population." The judges rejected Israel's challenge to the request, which argued that the Court did not have jurisdiction in Palestine, or over Israeli nationals. "The acceptance by Israel of the Court’s jurisdiction is not required, as the Court can exercise its jurisdiction on the basis of territorial jurisdiction of Palestine," the judges said. The original application included Hamas leaders Yahiya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh but the pair have subsequently been killed. Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the decision as a "dark day for humanity". "Taken in bad faith, the outrageous decision at the ICC has turned universal justice into a universal laughing stock. It makes a mockery of the sacrifice of all those who fight for justice - from the Allied victory over the Nazis till today," he said on social media. "It ignores the plight of the 101 Israeli hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas in Gaza. It ignores Hamas’ cynical use of its own people as human shields. It ignores the basic fact that Israel was barbarically attacked and has the duty and right to defend its people." Others welcomed the decision. Francesca Albanese, the UN's Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, called on the international community to "worker together". :As the international community braces for potential repercussions, we must work together to keep the flame of accountbility burning bright. May this time of darkness see the call for Justice grow stronger," she wrote on social media. <i>This is a developing story</i>