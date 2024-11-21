Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant at an army base in October. Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant at an army base in October. Reuters

News

MENA

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes

Prosecutor says there are grounds to believe that prime minster and former defence minister oversaw attacks aimed at civilians

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy

November 21, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today