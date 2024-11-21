More than 65 Palestinians killed in 'horrific' Israeli strike on northern Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least 66 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in a dawn Israeli air strike in northern Gaza on Thursday as the army continued a wave of intense attacks on the enclave.

Mostly women and children were killed in what official Palestinian news agency Wafa described as a “horrific massacre”. The strike destroyed an entire residential block near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

Many people are still missing, according to Gaza's civil defence, which said at least five homes were destroyed.

Israel intensified attacks on northern Gaza in early October, implementing a tight siege which has trapped hundreds of thousands of people, left the area with little food or water, and destroyed all remaining rescue apparatus.

Kamal Adwan medical staff pulled victims from the rubble with their bare hands due to a lack of rescue equipment and personnel, local sources told Wafa, while the hospital warned it was unable to treat the wounded.

The centre was raided by Israeli troops in October, with the army arresting most of its staff and bombing oxygen generators. The hospital has since been left with no specialist surgeons while Israel has escalated attacks on Beit Lahia and its surroundings, leaving many of the wounded with no options for help.

Staff are only able to provide first aid, Wafa added on Thursday, warning that the hospital will turn into a “mass grave” if help is not provided.

The Beit Lahia attack came hours after 29 people were killed in Gaza city and Khan Younis, with a single strike killing 22 people in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

Ten children were among the victims of that attack, which completely destroyed a six-storey building, according to Wafa.

Almost 44,000 people have been killed across Gaza since the war began in October last year, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

More than 104,000 others have been wounded, and several thousand are classed as missing.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Section 375 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat Director: Ajay Bahl Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL Rating: 3.5/5

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

ANATOMY%20OF%20A%20FALL %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJustine%20Triet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESandra%20Huller%2C%20Swann%20Arlaud%2C%20Milo%20Machado-Graner%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Greatest of All Time Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Director: Venkat Prabhu Rating: 2/5

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale Starring: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni Director: Amith Krishnan Rating: 3.5/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

3%20Body%20Problem %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5