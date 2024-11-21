People stand on the rubble of a building hit by an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia last week. AFP
People stand on the rubble of a building hit by an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia last week. AFP

More than 65 Palestinians killed in 'horrific' Israeli strike on northern Gaza

Dawn attack destroys entire residential block near Kamal Adwan Hospital

November 21, 2024

At least 66 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in a dawn Israeli air strike in northern Gaza on Thursday as the army continued a wave of intense attacks on the enclave.

Mostly women and children were killed in what official Palestinian news agency Wafa described as a “horrific massacre”. The strike destroyed an entire residential block near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

Many people are still missing, according to Gaza's civil defence, which said at least five homes were destroyed.

Israel intensified attacks on northern Gaza in early October, implementing a tight siege which has trapped hundreds of thousands of people, left the area with little food or water, and destroyed all remaining rescue apparatus.

Kamal Adwan medical staff pulled victims from the rubble with their bare hands due to a lack of rescue equipment and personnel, local sources told Wafa, while the hospital warned it was unable to treat the wounded.

The centre was raided by Israeli troops in October, with the army arresting most of its staff and bombing oxygen generators. The hospital has since been left with no specialist surgeons while Israel has escalated attacks on Beit Lahia and its surroundings, leaving many of the wounded with no options for help.

Staff are only able to provide first aid, Wafa added on Thursday, warning that the hospital will turn into a “mass grave” if help is not provided.

The Beit Lahia attack came hours after 29 people were killed in Gaza city and Khan Younis, with a single strike killing 22 people in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

Ten children were among the victims of that attack, which completely destroyed a six-storey building, according to Wafa.

Almost 44,000 people have been killed across Gaza since the war began in October last year, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

More than 104,000 others have been wounded, and several thousand are classed as missing.

Updated: November 21, 2024, 5:53 AM

