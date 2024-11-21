Morning strikes kill dozens in Gaza and US vetoes ceasefire resolution - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israeli air strikes on northern Gaza killed at least 66 people and wounded more than 100 on Thursday morning, the Palesti nian Wafa news agency has reported.

Mostly women and children were killed, with strikes destroying an entire residential block near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia. Many people are still missing, according to Gaza's civil defence. At least five homes were destroyed in the attack.

The US Senate voted to block three resolutions that would have halted the transfer of some US weapons to Israel. All of the votes in favour came from the Democratic caucus, while “no” votes came from both Democrats and Republicans. The resolutions were not expected to pass.

At the UN, the US vetoed a Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. It was the sole veto. As a permanent member of the council, a US veto blocks a resolution entirely.

Robert Wood, deputy US ambassador to the UN, said Washington had made it clear it would only support a resolution that called for the immediate release of hostages as part of a ceasefire deal.