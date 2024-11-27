Palestinian women comfort each other after the death of relatives in Gaza city on Wednesday. AFP
Palestinian women comfort each other after the death of relatives in Gaza city on Wednesday. AFP

News

MENA

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire sparks mix of hope and fear among Palestinians in ravaged Gaza

Some Gazans feel abandoned while others are optimistic of truce in the enclave

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today