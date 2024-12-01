At least 40 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
At least 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on northern Gaza, official Palestinian media reported late on Saturday, with many women and children missing following the attack.
The strike hit a building hosting displaced families in the Tal Al Zaatar area, the official Wafa news agency reported, describing the latest attack as a “bloodbath”.
Many people are still missing under the rubble, it added, with rescue efforts hampered by a lack of ambulances and civil defence crews following a lengthy Israeli siege on the north.
The attack was just one of several that killed at least 100 people across the enclave on Saturday.
Among the dead were four aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Save the Children, who were killed in an air strike on the southern city of Khan Younis.
About 44,400 Palestinians have been killed across Gaza since the war broke out in October last year, with at least another 105,142 wounded and thousands more missing, presumed to be still under rubble.
While a ceasefire has now started between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, there has been no pause to the war in Gaza since a temporary truce in November last year, which led to a brief hostage and prisoner exchange.
A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Saturday to discuss proposals for a ceasefire following Tel Aviv talks earlier this week in Tel Aviv between Egyptian and Israeli negotiators, sources briefed on the matter told The National on Saturday.
About 101 hostages remain held in Gaza, 35 of whom have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.
On Saturday, Hamas released a video of an American-Israeli hostage calling on US president-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza.
“Please do not make the mistake [President Joe] Biden has been doing. The weapons he has sent are now killing us, and the unlawful sieges are now starving us,” said Edan Alexander.
The video's release came as large crowds of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv to demand a ceasefire and hostage release deal, with former hostages speaking at a rally marking a year since the week-long truce.
“Make a deal, Bibi,” said Thomas Hand, the father of Emily Hand, 9, who was released as part of the truce. “You've had enough time to get the job done.”
About 71 per cent of Israelis support a deal to end the war in Gaza, according to a Channel 12 poll also released on Saturday.
In Lebanon, authorities have accused the Israeli army of “repeatedly violating” the ceasefire agreement that only came into effect on Wednesday.
Heavy gunfire was reported across the Bint Jbeil district, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday afternoon, while Israeli tanks surrounded civilians trying to flee the town of Aitaroun.
The army has denied the International Committee of the Red Cross entry to the town to help rescue civilians, it said, and has denied three requests to rescue wounded civilians from the town of Beit Lif.
