Kamal Adwan Hospital has faced five days of assault by the Israeli military, the hospital's director told The National. AFP
Patients and medics trapped by five-day Israeli siege on Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital

Surgeons forced to use unreliable bottled oxygen in operations instead of plumbed supply lines amid near-constant strikes on the medical complex

Nagham Mohanna
December 04, 2024