Cook who provided warm meals to hungry Gazans killed in an Israeli air strike

His generous spirit worked tirelessly for more than 400 days since the war in Gaza began on October 7 last year, people who knew him said, providing warm meals and medical assistance to hungry and needy Palestinians in the most battered, and dangerous parts of the enclave. Mahmoud Al Madhoun's dedication and vital role with the Soup Kitchen he founded ended tragically on Saturday when he was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beit Lahia in northern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/beit-lahia-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israeli</a> troops closed in and launched brutal attacks. Israel intensified its military offensive in northern Gaza in early October, placing it under siege, but Mr Al Madhoun chose to stay to serve others like him who refused to leave. Witnesses who knew him told <i>The National </i>about the legacy he left behind and the ways his work touched and lives daily. Residents trapped in Gaza often turned to Mr Al Madhoun to communicate with their families abroad, as Israeli troops cut off communication and internet access to the north. Through the power of e-Sims – which many residents cannot afford due to its scarcity – he provided internet access to activists, enabling them to document and share the atrocities of the conflict with the world. His home became a shelter where photos and videos of Israeli crimes were captured for documentation. Mr Al Madhoun's neighbour and a beneficiary of his charitable kitchen, Saeb Al Farram, described him as an exceptional man who was deeply passionate about helping others, often preparing dishes such as pasta, eggplant stew, rice and courgette. “Everyone in northern Gaza knew Mahmoud, and many benefited from the food he prepared in his kitchen, which was renowned for its high-quality meals,” Mr Al Farram told <i>The National, </i>accusing Israel of intentionally targeting Mahmoud to perpetuate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/gazans-face-starvation-as-israel-maintains-siege-of-north/" target="_blank">hunger and famine</a>, by killing a major provider of food for the people. “Since the start of the war, they have targeted relief workers and kitchens, worsening the food crisis,” he explained. Mr Al Madhoun's charitable activities extended beyond providing food. He worked on water supply projects, distributed blankets, offered shelter to the displaced and even established a first aid medical point in Beit Lahia during the incursion. The Israeli air strike that killed him targeted the very site of his kitchen in Beit Lahia market, which also served as a safe space to sustain life-saving assistance. “Before we were forced to stop working due to the occupation’s targeting of ambulances, Mahmoud took the initiative to shelter ambulance and civil defence teams at the site of his charitable initiatives,” paramedic Mohammed Abu Louay, who is also trapped in northern Gaza, told <i>The National</i>. Mr Al Madhoun's support for emergency and rescue crew was relentless, he added. “He would often say, 'I’ll do everything I can to help you endure, so the people can endure',” Mr Abu Louay said. Despite the continuing famine and severe shortages of supplies, Mr Al Madhoun's cooking remained a beacon of hope for those in desperate need. Israel has killed at least 333 humanitarian workers since the beginning of the war in October last year – marking the deadliest conflict for the UN since its inception in 1945. On Sunday, an Israeli air strike <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/01/at-least-40-killed-in-israeli-strike-on-northern-gaza/" target="_blank">killed</a> five members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK). The organisation said the violence has prompted it to halt is operations in Gaza. Marouf Abu Rashed, a 38 year-old displaced man from Jabalia refugee camp, now living in southern Gaza's Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, expressed deep concern about the growing food insecurity. “The situation is getting worse with the suspension of major organisations like the World Food Kitchen, which used to supply essential resources to community kitchens. Due to the occupation's attacks, all of this has stopped, and the workers in the kitchen have been killed,” he told <i>The National.</i> “This has been disastrous for us and the people in the camps. Most people depend on community kitchens, which are supported by WCK and offer the healthiest, best meals. Other kitchens just can't compare,” he explained. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unrwa/" target="_blank">UNRWA</a> also said it is suspending assistance due to the presence of thieves who were looting lorries entering Gaza. Mr Abu Rashed said there were concerns the hunger crisis is only set to worsen, especially in the overcrowded south. “We desperately need the world to act, for organisations to resume their operations, and for the kitchens to reopen so displaced families can find food,” Mr Abu Rashed added. “Since the war began, I lost my job at a factory and have no money to buy food for my eight children. We've been completely dependent on community kitchens and aid,” he continued.