Impressive Ramadan tents in the UAE, from Burj Al Arab's first to Emirates Palace's new majlis

Every year during the holy month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> tents add an element of festivity to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/01/26/budget-iftars-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">iftar time</a>. In addition to the wide variety of dishes served, here in the UAE, these purpose-built venues can be visual and architectural marvels. This year, these are some of the striking tents to visit around the emirates. By far one of the most famous iftar and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/03/02/suhoors-abu-dhabi-dubai-sharjah-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">suhoor</a> destination in the UAE, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/03/29/atlantis-the-palm-asateer-iftar/" target="_blank">Asateer Tent</a> is back bigger than ever, this year including a new garden by the terrace. Set on a patch overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Palm Island, with a backdrop of Dubai’s stunning skyline, this expansive tent features a modern decor with unique traditional Arabian touches. Up to 1,730 guests can dine each night with both indoor and outdoor dining options. Those looking for a bit of exclusivity can choose either the Royal Majlis or the VIP Majlis, which seat up to 20 or 14 guests respectively. Helmed by Atlantis Dubai's executive Arabic chef Ali El Bourji, the international buffet will feature a rotating theme each night for iftar, showcasing Arabic, Khaleeji, Persian and Turkish cuisine. For suhoor, visitors can expect live entertainment alongside a curated menu. <i>Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and priced at Dh285 per person on weekdays and Dh310 per person on weekends; suhoor is served from 10pm until 2.30am, with a minimum spend of Dh180 per person; Royal Majlis and VIP Majlis are charged separately; a smart casual dress code is enforced; Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai; </i>04 426 0800 The luxury desert destination has launched a Ramadan experience at its stunning camp, which has been transformed into an authentic Arabian spice market. Guests can book for iftar or suhoor seating and enjoy their meals amidst striking dunes in a specially designed setting. On the menu for iftar are a selection of Middle Eastern and international dishes, including live food stations, regional clay pot specialties such as fish sayadieh, tajines, curries and slow cooked spit roast lamb. After breaking their fast, guests can also go on camel rides and enjoy a falcon show as live oud players entertain. Suhoor entertainment includes a fire show as guests relax in the lounges and enjoy shisha and tea. The camp is also fully equipped with prayer tents for both men and women. <i>Iftar is served from 5.30pm until 9pm and is priced at Dh590 for adults and Dh250 for children; suhoor is served from 9pm until midnight; Nara Desert Escape, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve; 050 336 7909</i> Iftar and suhoor at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/29/burj-al-arab-25th-anniversary-jumeirah-dubai/" target="_blank"> Jumeirah Burj Al Arab</a>'s first Ramadan tent is meant to be as memorable as visiting the Dubai landmark. With a menu designed by Solayman Hasan, the head chef of Al Iwan, the lavish spread includes live cooking stations, as well as elevated traditional Ramadan dishes for iftar. Three menus will be rotated throughout the holy month, with a separately designed suhoor menu. Guests will be entertained by live music every evening. <i>Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and priced at Dh360 per person; suhoor is available from 10pm until 1am on weekdays or until 2am on weekends and priced at Dh260 per person; Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai; 04 301 7333</i> Another UAE Ramadan staple, The Majlis by the Sea moves to a new location on the grounds of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/30/emirates-palace-hotel-review-abu-dhabi-mandarin-oriental/" target="_blank">Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental</a> this year. The massive tent will feature pop-ups from the hotel's top restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Talea by Antonio Guida and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. There will also be catering from their signature Indian restaurant Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi and Japanese Warayaki from Strawfire. The tent also features a Kids Palace, which includes iftar movie nights, Ramadan crafts and team-building games. <i>Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and priced at Dh355 per person; suhoor is served from 10pm until 2am featuring an a la carte menu with an average spend of Dh200 per person; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 9000</i> Spread across 1,600 square metres and making its debut this Ramadan, Alsimrah is the largest tent in Sharjah, according to developer Arada. Located within the sprawling 2.2 square kilometre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2023/08/03/sharjahs-arada-awards-108m-contract-for-a-residential-district-at-aljada-megaproject/" target="_blank">megaproject Aljada </a>site close to the airport, the tent will offer a mix of Emirati and international delicacies for iftar and suhoor. For those who want a bit of exclusivity, a VIP Majlis with a set menu for a minimum of 15 guests is available. Entertainment and activities include storytelling sessions for kids, Arabic calligraphy and henna work as well as live oud and qanun performances. <i>Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and is priced at Dh195 per person; suhoor is served from 9.30pm until 2am and is a la carte, with a minimum spend of Dh80 per person; Aljada, Sharjah; 04 702 0600</i>