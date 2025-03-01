Expert tips for healthy sleep during Ramadan

Fasting during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> significantly alters daily routines, and sleep is often one of the most affected aspects. With pre-dawn Suhoor meals and late-night prayers, maintaining quality sleep can be a challenge. Sleep specialists emphasise that a structured sleep routine is essential to ensure energy, focus, and overall well-being during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/02/28/ramadan-greetings/" target="_blank">holy month</a>. Dr Trilok Chand, consultant and head of respiratory medicine at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said that despite the disruptions, people can take practical steps to optimise their sleep. “A 20 to 30-minute power nap in the afternoon can help counteract sleep deprivation,” he said. “It’s also crucial to maintain a consistent sleep schedule; going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate the body’s internal clock.” To improve sleep quality, Dr Chand recommended sleeping earlier whenever possible to compensate for the early wake-up for Suhoor. He also suggested making the sleep environment as comfortable as possible. “Keeping the room cool, dark and quiet, using blackout curtains and minimising blue light exposure before bedtime can improve rest,” he said. Dietary habits also play a crucial role in sleep hygiene. Dr Chand warned against consuming caffeine after iftar, as it can disrupt sleep cycles. Instead, he suggested opting for herbal teas or warm milk. Staying hydrated is equally important, as dehydration can lead to poor sleep quality. Avoiding heavy, spicy or sugary foods before bedtime can also prevent discomfort that may interfere with rest. Dr Muhammed Noufal, specialist pulmonologist at Lifecare Hospital Musaffah, said that disrupted sleep patterns during Ramadan can lead to fatigue if not managed properly. He said that longer, uninterrupted sleep periods are more beneficial than multiple short naps. “Aiming for at least four to five hours of core sleep after iftar before waking for Suhoor can help maintain energy levels and cognitive function,” Dr Noufal said. “A second sleep session after Fajr, if possible, can further support alertness throughout the day.” While daytime naps can be helpful, excessive napping can have the opposite effect. “A short nap of 20 to 25 minutes in the afternoon is ideal for boosting alertness and focus,” Dr Noufal said. “However, exceeding this duration can cause grogginess because the body enters a deeper sleep stage. Setting an alarm can help prevent oversleeping.” Experts recommend going to bed and waking up at roughly the same times each day. This practice helps the body adjust to the fasting routine and makes it easier to fall asleep and wake up refreshed. Nutrition plays a significant role in sleep quality. Experts advise avoiding fried, fatty and spicy foods, as they can cause discomfort and heartburn, which may interfere with sleep. Suhoor meals should be lighter yet nutrient-dense to support better rest and energy levels. Caffeine intake should also be moderated, especially in the evening. “Reducing caffeine consumption after iftar can prevent sleep disturbances,” Dr Noufal said. “Instead, staying hydrated with water can help maintain energy levels without negatively affecting sleep.” To maximise restfulness, specialists recommend creating an optimal sleep environment. Sleeping in a quiet, dark and cool space can significantly improve sleep quality. Additionally, they advise that minimising screen time before bed is essential, as blue light from phones, laptops and televisions suppresses melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Medical professionals suggest the following sleep schedule for optimal rest during Ramadan: With the right sleep strategies, experts say individuals can maintain their energy levels, focus, and overall well-being during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/02/28/ramadan-society-uae-middle-east/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> while managing the challenges of altered meal and prayer schedules.