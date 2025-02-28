Seven ways to wish someone a blessed Ramadan

The holy month is a time to revive the tradition of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> greetings. Across the Arab world, various salutations capture the spirit of the occasion – some commonly heard in regions like the Gulf and the Levant – while others also function as evocative prayers. Here are seven greetings you can use and their meanings. One of the most widely used greetings, meaning “blessed Ramadan.” Simple yet profound, it sets the tone for the holy month. Another popular salutation, translating to “generous Ramadan,” captures the spirit of generosity during the holy month. A common response is Allahu Akram – “Allah is even more generous”. A common greeting during Ramadan and Eid, translating to “May Allah accept from you and us”. It can also double as a reply to any Ramadan greeting. Meaning “Blessed be this month upon you,” this warm greeting is widely used in the Gulf, particularly at the start of Ramadan. A typical reply is Allah ya barak feek (May Allah bless you as well). Heard toward the end of Ramadan, this phrase means “May Allah return it upon you with goodness and blessings.” It conveys the hope that Ramadan’s blessings continue throughout the year and serves as a bittersweet reminder to carry its lessons forward. A widely used Levantine phrase meaning “May (the occasion) return to you.” It can be extended with bil-sihha wal afiya (“in good health and well-being”) or wa ‘ala ahbabak (“to you and your loved ones”). Used for Ramadan, Eid and even New Year greetings, the standard response is Wa ‘alaykum bil-mithl – “And to you as well.” Since Ramadan is known as “the month of mercy,” this greeting serves as both a prayer and a blessing. Meaning “May Allah forgive us and you,” it is often heard during the spiritually significant last 10 days of Ramadan. The appropriate response is wa iyyakum, translated to “And to you as well.”