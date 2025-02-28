Ramadan 2025 to start on Saturday

<a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> will begin in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> on Saturday, authorities have announced. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/26/uae-public-urged-to-look-for-crescent-moon-on-friday-to-determine-start-of-ramadan/" target="_blank">Moon-sighting committee</a> met in Al Hosn, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, after maghrib (sunset) prayers on Friday and announced that they had sighted the new crescent moon. It follows a decision from Saudi Arabia that Ramadan would commence on Saturday after its committee sighted the crescent moon there. <b>Also read:</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/18/uae-public-holidays-2025-eid-al-fitr-date/" target="_blank">UAE public holidays 2025</a> "As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish all those observing in the UAE and around the world a blessed month," <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> wrote on X. "Together, we pray for God to bestow His mercy on us and grant peace, harmony, and unity to all." "I extend my warmest greetings to the people of the UAE, and Arab and Islamic Nations, as we welcome the blessed month of Ramadan," <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, added. "May it bring peace, unity, and strength to us all." During the month, which lasts either 29 or 30 days, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims in good health. The start of the holy month is determined by each country's Moon-sighting committee. In the UAE, Moon-sighting attempts are held nationwide but not all manage to see the crescent. The committee makes the final decision at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after collecting all the reports from across the country. This year, for the first time, drones and artificial intelligence were used to monitor the crescent. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic – or Hijri – lunar calendar, because it is believed to be the month in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the holy month. As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran. Piety increases further during the final 10 days when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/04/27/islams-laylat-al-qadr-a-ramadan-night-when-prayers-are-answered/" target="_blank">Laylat Al Qadr</a> is thought to fall. That night is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed. It is traditionally celebrated on the 27th night of Ramadan but its exact date is unknown. The rewards for acts of faith carried out on this night are said to be more than those for 1,000 months of worship.