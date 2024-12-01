Sheikh Mansour attends GCC Summit in Kuwait

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Sunday arrived in Kuwait City for the 45th GCC Summit.

Attending on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, he was met by Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait’s Emir, ahead of the summit that will see leaders of the GCC discuss areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mansour was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, along with several senior officials, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mansour expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Meshal and Kuwait for the organisation of the summit, while saying he hoped it would result in decisions that support joint GCC action. He also thanked Qatar for its presidency of the 44th GCC Summit.

He said strengthening joint Gulf co-operation is a key guarantee for achieving the interests of GCC member states, noting that the UAE will remain a supporter of the integration process among GCC members.

He also invited the GCC leaders to the UAE for the 46th GCC Summit, which will be held in Abu Dhabi.

