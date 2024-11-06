Sheikh Mansour praises Dh500m community project to 'enhance quality of life for all'

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has welcomed a new community initiative package worth Dh500 million ($136 million).
The scheme was announced by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, at the UAE Government Annual Meeting, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.
The goal of the project is to "enhance quality of life, promote sustainable development, achieve social stability and empower all community members".
It will focus on the well-being of senior citizens, women and children through community councils that provide comprehensive social services across the UAE.
“Investing in our people is central to our comprehensive sustainable development strategy and to strengthening the community's role as a cornerstone of the UAE's progress," Sheikh Mansour said.
“These community initiatives reflect our leadership's vision for sustainable development and social well-being, underscoring our commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for all. This is another step forward in achieving our national objectives.
“These support initiatives provide a comprehensive framework for long-term impact, building a strong foundation through human capital development. This strategic step will drive progress and establish a solid base for a sustainable and prosperous future.”
Sheikh Theyab said the scheme was part of ongoing strategies to achieve the UAE's development vision by extending projects nationwide and benefiting all segments of society.
