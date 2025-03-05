Fasting athletes on maintaining their elite performance in Ramadan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/28/uae-weather-global-warming-dubai-temperatures/" target="_blank"><b>Read: Ramadan 2025: UAE prayer timetable and daily iftar time</b></a> From top-class footballers at crunch time of the season, to international cricketers at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> – Muslim athletes around the world are beginning to navigate a tricky time of year. Fasting during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> can be difficult for anyone, but when competing against the best sportsmen and women in the world, that physical test becomes even more of a challenge. Australia’s A-League is the latest professional football competition to allow Muslim players special dispensation for an in-game pause to break their fast. It follows the example of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">English Premier League</a>, which introduced the measure in 2021, and US Major League Soccer, which did in 2023. It reflects a growing understanding of the nutritional needs of Muslim sportsmen and women in order to continue taking part in sport. Former professional cricketer Azhar Qureshi is now strength and conditioning coach for the UAE men’s national cricket team. He says players make specific changes to their training schedules to cope with added physical demands during Ramadan. “Usually we shift our practice to the evenings,” said Mr Qureshi, who is from India. “The guys playing for the national team play a lot of local tournaments during Ramadan, and most of the players are fasting. “Last year we had to practice the whole month in Ramadan at 4pm until 6pm, so it was important the players knew the optimal time to eat. Most of that time they are on the field,[including when it's time] to break the fast. “So we try to give them food, which is nutritionally good for them, and keep it simple. It is important they know what foods are good for them as top athletes.” During the holy month in 2024, the UAE played three crucial T20 matches against Scotland, and lost a tight series 2-1. The UAE team appeared to get stronger as the month of fasting progressed, going on to win the ACC Men’s Premier Cup weeks later. Players facing a long day in the field, fielding practice or gruelling fitness sessions, would fuel up on fruit, protein shakes and eggs before sunrise – and plenty of fluids. Knowing their training and playing schedule well in advance helped the UAE team prepare in advance for a difficult month, according to Mr Qureshi. “Generally when these players are fasting the performance level doesn't drop,” he said. “Energy levels can get low, but when it comes to performance they are at the top of their game. “In my experience when I was playing and fasting, I automatically tended to do better things. You get so mentally tough by not eating anything and you know it is something you have to do well to get the results.” Each sport has its own specific nutritional demands, with event schedules crucial to dictating when top-class athletes who are fasting should take on fuel. Cricketers require slow-release fuel from carbohydrates to power their performance, such as eggs, fruit, oats or sweet potatoes. Players of other sports such as football require foods with a more immediate impact, such as beans, nuts and dairy products. For long-distance runners like the UAE-based Husam Mohamed, in-competition performance provides a unique set of challenges. The athlete recently competed in the Tokyo Marathon, and will continue to train and compete throughout Ramadan. “The first thing athletes need to consider for all sports (when fasting) is to keep hydrated,” said Mr Mohamed, who is from Sudan and is also a nutritionist and personal trainer. “Because of the long hours of fasting, most athletes lose hydration and during fasting throughout Ramadan we tend to not go with high-intensity workouts, so we need to lower their volume throughout the month.” Mr Mohamed began taking his personal fitness seriously in 2018, when he was overweight and battling a number of associated health conditions. He lost 50kg over the course of the next few years, before committing to a full-time career in sport and fitness. Taking on the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday was a particular challenge. The race got under way just after 9am, around three hours after sunrise, giving Mr Mohamed time to take on and digest the fuel required for the race. “We take electrolytes for hydration and to keep our bodies fresh, while I take on more protein and break the fast with something very light and easy to digest,” said Mr Mohamed. "Always keep in mind you don't need to go crazy, or go for a high-intensity workout. I find strength work is better to manage in the evening and I do most of my long runs an hour or so before Iftar. The volume of workouts and the running mileage I’m doing will definitely reduce during Ramadan.” A reduction in blood sugars during fasting can impact performance and lead to weakness, fatigue, headaches and irritability. Consultant Dr Arafat Alfikey, who is head of the orthopaedic department at Saudi German Hospital in Ajman, said athletes can avoid at detrimental affects of fasting by planning ahead. “When you are fasting, your body will be depleting a lot of glycogen, which is the main source of power in performance,” he said. “Usually, it is not advised to do excessive or strenuous activities when you are fasting because you will deplete your glycogen levels even further. Dr Alfikey said doing so would lower blood glucose, something that must be managed by professional athletes. “Preferably if they are doing excessive exercise, it should be just before the time of Iftar, before taking on food, and ideally not early morning, as then they will be fasting and suffering through a lot of hours before eating again. Good sleep and hydration the day before a competition is very important, he said. “If athletes are preparing for a marathon, or any exercise that will take a long time, they should be consuming a good amount of protein, balanced with carbohydrates and good hydration to maintain their level of performance.”