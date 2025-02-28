Dark clouds at the beach on a cold, windy day in Dubai, which one study suggests is bucking the trend by becoming cooler. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dark clouds at the beach on a cold, windy day in Dubai, which one study suggests is bucking the trend by becoming cooler. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Global temperatures are surging - but is Dubai actually getting cooler?

An analysis of major Gulf cities reaches an unexpected conclusion that Dubai is bucking the global warming trend

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

February 28, 2025