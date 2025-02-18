Scientists monitoring the trajectory of an asteroid which has a one in 43 chance of hitting the Earth in 2032 are struggling for information as the rock will next be evaluated in 2028. Reuters
Scientists monitoring the trajectory of an asteroid which has a one in 43 chance of hitting the Earth in 2032 are struggling for information as the rock will next be evaluated in 2028. Reuters

Future

Space

Nasa increases chance of ‘city destroyer’ asteroid hitting Earth in 2032 to one in 43

US agency has raised the probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting the planet from 1 per cent to 2.3 per cent

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

February 18, 2025