How mental and emotional well-being can improve through fasting

Fasting is known for its physical <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/food-for-thought-the-health-benefits-of-fasting-1.296465" target="_blank">health benefits</a>, but experts say it is equally important to know about its impact on mental and emotional well-being. Psychologists and medical professionals agree that if done responsibly during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/03/17/ramadan-diet-exercise-fasting-mindfulness/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>, fasting can enhance self-discipline and improve mood. Dr. Nada Omer Mohamed Elbashir, consultant psychiatrist at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, explained to <i>The National</i> that because <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/03/13/ramadan-benefits-happiness-muslim-economy/" target="_blank">fasting</a> requires a high level of self-control, it's a transferable skill that can have benefits in other areas of life. “The practice of denying oneself food and drink builds mental fortitude and can help individuals resist temptations and distractions in their daily routines,” she said. In addition to self-discipline, fasting has been linked to improved mood. Many people report feeling a sense of clarity and emotional uplift while fasting. “This may be due to hormonal changes, such as increased endorphin levels, as well as the psychological benefits of achieving a goal and practicing mindfulness,” Dr Elbashir said. The practice also encourages mindfulness and reflection, allowing people to slow down, practice gratitude, and improve emotional regulation. Dr Mahmoud Negm, consultant psychiatrist at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, said fasting can enhance cognitive function by promoting neuroplasticity and neurogenesis. “The reduction in glucose levels and the increase in ketones – which serve as an alternative energy source for the brain – may help improve focus, alertness, and mental clarity,” he said. Fasting may also help reduce stress and anxiety by modulating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which plays a vital role in the body’s stress response. “The mild stress induced by fasting can enhance resilience to psychological stressors, similar to how exercise strengthens muscles,” Dr Negm said. Intermittent fasting he said was shown to be linked to lower cortisol levels and improved stress regulation in participants. Mood improvements linked to fasting are largely attributed to its effects on neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which contribute to feelings of well-being and euphoria. In fact, participants in a study on the effects of prolonged periods of not eating reported higher levels of happiness and reduced symptoms of depression after practicing intermittent fasting, Dr Negm said. “Fasting is a voluntary restriction of an essential need, which trains the brain to resist impulsive behaviour. This enhances willpower, a key component of self-control,” Dr Negm said. Research in self-regulation theory he said, suggests that engaging in acts of self-discipline, such as fasting, can strengthen overall self-regulation in other areas of life, including emotional control and decision-making. On a neurological level, fasting activates the prefrontal cortex, the brain region responsible for executive functions like decision-making, impulse control, and planning. Fasting can also help people break unhealthy habits and addictions. By reinforcing discipline, it reduces reliance on external rewards such as overeating or smoking and can reduce stress-related eating. Many people may find it challenging to balance fasting with their daily work schedule. However, experts suggest that with the right habits, productivity and focus are possible.