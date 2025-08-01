'Majlis': Arabic word for sitting room is rooted in the traditions of the Gulf

While it refers to a sitting room, the majlis is about much more than furniture and floor plans.
Stemming from the trilateral letters jeem, lam and seen, and derived from jalasa (to sit), our Arabic word of the week literally means “a place of sitting”. Over time, the physical form of the majlis changed, but the core function remained: a space to gather, discuss, reflect, seal bonds and even heal wounds.
One of the earliest uses of the term can be found among the Bedouin, where the majlis served as the beating heart of each community. It was a space where poetry was recited, grievances heard and disputes resolved. The tribal elder would preside over the gathering, with family members extending hospitality and welcoming those who came seeking guidance, judgment or social connection.
With urbanisation, the majlis evolved in form but not in function. In Gulf homes today, it remains a central feature – a formal sitting room typically reserved for receiving visitors, often gender-segregated, and designed for both comfort and ceremony. Typically adorned with a thick carpet and low cushions, the space is furnished with ornate coffee pots, incense burners and dates set aside specifically for guests.
In addition to private homes, there are also communal majalis (the plural of majlis) that serve as local gathering spaces for weddings, condolences and community meetings. Many are named after the suburbs they serve, such as Majlis Al Bateen or Majlis Baniyas.
The term is backed by some institutional weightage: the UAE’s Federal National Council, a consultative parliamentary body, is commonly referred to as Al Majlis, while Saudi Arabia’s Majlis ash-Shura serves a similar advisory function. These bodies reflect the original spirit of the majlis as a site of counsel and collective decision-making.
The majlis has also made its way into local television, often serving as the setting for talk shows. On Qatar’s sports broadcasting network Al Kass, for example, football pundits sometimes hold post-match discussions in a studio styled as a majlis.
But as vibrant as the exchanges on offer, the majlis is also a space for listening. Arabic hospitality is known for its unhurried pace, in part because it places value on attentiveness and presence. Events are rarely rushed, and occasions and gatherings are often advertised not by exact time, but from one prayer time to the next. The purpose is to provide a calm atmosphere that encourages perspective.
This is perhaps why the majlis is inscribed by Unesco as part of the intangible cultural heritage of the Arab world. Its purpose serves as a reminder that a cohesive society is built on dialogue that fosters connection and tolerance.
