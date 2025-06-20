The Arabic word kibriyaa, often seen in Quranic verses, speaks to might and humility. The National
Culture

‘Kibriyaa’: Arabic word for grandeur balances pride and humility

Magnitude of its meaning earned the term a place in the Quran

June 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Glory and grandeur run through the Arabic word of this week. Kibriyaa goes beyond pride. It suggests majesty and commands reverence, yet invites caution.

Like most Arabic words, the seeds of its meaning lie in trilateral root letters – kaf, ba and ra – which generate a number of related names.

There is Kabir, meaning great and a name consigned to males; and Takbir, meaning glorifying God, something worshippers do throughout their five daily prayers, particularly communally in the mosque.

These related words also reflect the slippery slope from supreme confidence to conceit, with the latter described in Arabic by the stern-sounding istikbar.

Because of the magnitude of its meaning, kibriyaa also holds a place in spiritual literature. The Quran establishes the term as divine territory, with a verse from Chapter 45 stating “wa lahu al-kibriyaa'u fi as-samawati wa al-arđi" (And to Him belongs all grandeur in the heavens and the earth). In turn, the Quran also offers repeated warnings against arrogance, referred to as kibr, a spiritual poison said to erode good character.

While preserving its resonant undertones, modern Arabic has also used kibriyaa in more secular contexts. An elderly and dignified person, for instance, may be described as possessing a form of kibriyaa. It is important to note, however, that the term in this case conveys earned gravitas – not pridefulness.

That balance between self-respect and self-exaltation – in a region where both dignity and humility are honoured – is what keeps kibriyaa one of the most dynamic Arabic words. Its rich and weighty connotations mean it's not used casually, in pop songs or film titles for instance.

It is also a reminder of the nuance of the Arabic language, in which from seemingly simple roots emerge entire philosophies on how to conduct oneself – teaching us what to aspire to, and what to avoid.

ArabicWeekend
