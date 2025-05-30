‘Handasa’: Why the Arabic word for engineering is built to last

From the shaping of things to finely honed skill, the Arabic word for engineering is more than the sum of its parts.

Handasa, this week's word, stems from the root letters ha, noon, dal and seen, and is believed to have originated from the Persian word andazah, meaning measurement or dimension.

The term entered the Arabic language in the ninth century during the Abbasid era, when Baghdad’s Bayt Al Hikma, the historical House of Wisdom and library, became a centre of translation.

Scientific texts from Greek, Persian and Indian traditions were rendered into Arabic, and the word handasa appeared in several of these translations of mathematical theories and treatises.

These mathematical roots informed the early Arabic use of handasa, which at first referred specifically to geometry. In the ninth century, the Iraqi scholar Thabit ibn Qurra translated Euclid’s Elements and expanded the use of handasa to include spatial reasoning and architectural design. His interpretations helped define how early Islamic cities were planned, from water irrigation systems to the curvature of domes.

Handasa is now used as an umbrella term for engineering, with various branches ranging from handasa madaniyya (civil engineering) and handasa kahraba’iyya (electrical engineering) to handasa ijtima‘iyya (social engineering).

In literature and the arts, the word is often used metaphorically as a reference to precision and intricacy of craft. A well-executed event might be described as muhandasa, while a solution that feels overly calculated can be hailed, or derided, as masnu‘ bi handasa, meaning artificially engineered.

Perhaps this explains some of the affection directed towards Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis, whose full name is Majid Al Attabi. While his stage name, translated as “Majid the Engineer,” began as a nod to his former profession, it has come to describe the carefully calibrated pop hits he has continued to release over the past two decades.

A term that spans science and structure, concept and culture, handasa can be used to construct everything from great ideas to remarkable buildings, when shaped by ambition and precision. Like many words in the Arabic language, it has evolved beyond its standard definition to carry deeper meanings. It is a word built to last.

The Arabic word for sign is aya. All photos: The National The Arabic word for cat is qita Laban is the Arabic word for milk Mosa, or Moses in English, is mentioned 136 times in the Quran The Arabic word for ownership is tamalouk The Arabic word for mint is ne’ena’a Shuback is the Arabic word for window Hilal is Arabic for crescent Musafir, the Arabic word for traveller, is often used in music and poetry, evoking a sense of longing and passion Raqaba, the Arabic word for neck, can also denote caution and scrutiny Ithin, the Arabic word for permission, has many bureaucratic uses The Arabic word for chair is kursee Faten is Arabic name that has many spiritual and poetic meanings The Arabic word for embroidery is tatreez Zarafa is Arabic for giraffe The Arabic word for dignity, honour and respect is izza Hewi is the Emirati word for front garden Lahja is the Arabic word for dialect Muratabat is often translated as refreshments Handasa is the Arabic word for engineering

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

The%20Secret%20Kingdom%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Matt%20Drummond%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlyla%20Browne%2C%20Alice%20Parkinson%2C%20Sam%20Everingham%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

THE%C2%A0SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204-cylinder%202.5-litre%20%2F%202-litre%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20188hp%20%2F%20248hp%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20244Nm%20%2F%20370Nm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%207-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20now%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh110%2C000%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai. Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Investing in the future Crown Prince reveals Tomorrow 2021 plan for Abu Dhabi's future

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1

Calvin Harris

Columbia

Match info Manchester City 3 (Jesus 22', 50', Sterling 69')

Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 65')

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550