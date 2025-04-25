Zarafa is Arabic for giraffe
Zarafa is Arabic for giraffe

Culture

Zarafa: Arabic word for giraffe can denote speed and grace, but also a tall story or a bleeding wound

The animal may not be as significant as the lion in the menagerie of symbolism, but it retains an elegance

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

April 25, 2025