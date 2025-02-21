'Shuback': The Arabic word for windows opens up a world of meanings

An invitation to look within and expand our horizons, shuback is an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/01/10/arabic-word-of-the-week-qita/" target="_blank">Arabic word</a> that inspires and holds great resonance. Meaning “window”, this week's word carries literal and metaphorical significance. The root word, shabbak, refers to a web, network or intricate design. That theme of connection extends to shuback's metaphorical meanings – from being an opening that lets in light and air to a bridge to new experiences, or a stationary point from which to observe the world. It is no wonder then that shuback has been a powerful literary device for generations of Arab authors. In the novels and short stories of Egyptian Nobel laureate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/05/01/naguib-mahfouz-abu-dhabi-book-fair/" target="_blank">Naguib Mahfouz</a>, characters often gaze out of windows, longing for a better life or greater opportunities. Similarly, in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/celestial-bodies-the-inspiration-behind-omani-author-jokha-alharthi-s-man-booker-winning-novel-1.861934" target="_blank"><i>Celestial Bodies</i></a>, the Man Booker International Prize-winning novel by Omani author Jokha Alharthi, critics have highlighted her use of windows and paths as metaphors for the evolution of her characters. With its rhythmic double syllable, shuback is not only easy to rhyme but has also served as a key motif in Arabic music. In<i> Taht Al Shubbak (</i>Under the Window), first heard in the 1946 Egyptian film <i>Libat El Sitt</i> (The Lady’s Puppet), singer Aziza Osman pines for her unrequited love: “Under the window, I caught sight of you … What else is with you? Why don't you tell me?” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/the-arab-world-s-only-grammy-winner-you-can-tell-the-music-today-is-written-with-business-in-mind-1.914582" target="_blank">Mohamed Mounir</a> cemented his status as a star with his seminal 1981 album <i>Shababeek </i>(<i>Windows</i>). On the album, he blends Nubian folk elements with Egyptian pop, crafting songs that serve as vivid vignettes of life, capturing the dreams and struggles of the young and old, the hopeful and heartbroken. The word shuback is also heard in everyday conversation, often incorporated into colloquial expressions. A common refrain is fatah al-shuback, meaning “open the window”, which signifies welcoming new opportunities. Meanwhile, rama nafsahu min al-shuback, which means “threw himself out of the window”, is used to describe a reckless or impulsive course of action. Elastic in usage and rich with meaning, shuback is yet another evocative window into the Arabic language.