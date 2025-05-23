'Muratabat': Arabic word for refreshments is about hydration and also hospitality

As <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/04/30/uae-braces-for-prolonged-hot-summer-as-high-temperatures-arrive-early/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/04/30/uae-braces-for-prolonged-hot-summer-as-high-temperatures-arrive-early/">temperatures climb</a> and the days become languid in the heat, it is natural to start finding ways to cool down. As such, this week we are turning our attention to a word that is light and soothing. Muratabat is often translated as refreshments. Its singular form is muratib. Our Arabic word of the week evokes images of chilled drinks, slices of fruits and the sweet rituals that offer relief from the summer swelter. Muratabat also has several linguistic and cultural layers beyond its culinary connotations. But we will start in the pantry. While muratabat often refers to iced drinks and refreshments, it can also refer to hot drinks such as tea (shai) or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/03/31/qahwa-arabic-for-coffee-ripples-with-sweet-bitter-and-poetic-meanings/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/03/31/qahwa-arabic-for-coffee-ripples-with-sweet-bitter-and-poetic-meanings/">coffee (qahwa)</a>. A place that sells refreshments can be referred to as mahal muratabat. If you have been served refreshments at a gathering, you could say “al diyafa kanet muratabat”. The word is also used in a metaphorical capacity. Of diffusing the tension in the air, you could say “rattaba al jow”, making sure to accentuate the second consonant. Breaking down muratabat, we get words such as ratb, meaning fresh or soft – and it also refers to dates that are just on the verge of ripening. Another word in the root of muratabat is rutuba, which refers to moisture and humidity. Murattib can also refer to moisturisers such as creams. Another form of the word, ratiba, is often used to describe a sense of relief – such as ratiba qalbahu, referring to the heart. Like many Arabic words, muratabat doesn’t just describe an object, but evokes an atmosphere of good company. Muratabat is not merely about an icy glass of fresh juice or a soothing cup of tea. The word brings to mind the act of hosting, of offering comfort. A tray of muratabat is not just about hydration, but hospitality.