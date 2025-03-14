Raqaba, the Arabic word for neck, can also denote caution and scrutiny. The National
Raqaba, the Arabic word for neck, can also denote caution and scrutiny. The National

Culture

'Raqaba': Arabic word for neck can denote a threat or unconditional support

It is also the root of words such as raqeeb, which is a low-ranking military officer

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

March 14, 2025