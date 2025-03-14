'Raqaba': Arabic word for neck can denote a threat or unconditional support

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arabic/" target="_blank">Arabic</a> is hardwired to the body. Of course, every language has a mass of words with biological associations, but Arabic especially has a treasure trove of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/rooted-in-the-body-new-book-on-arabic-language-aims-to-make-learning-vocabulary-easier-1.1157751" target="_blank">words rooted in body parts</a>. For instance, mutaqadim, which is Arabic for advanced or forward, is derived from the word qadam, or foot. This week, we examine how the neck features across several words and phrases. Raqaba is Arabic for neck. While it is also referred to as alunuq, the word raqaba arguably has a wider influence. It can denote caution and scrutiny. It can come as a form of a threat. Given the neck’s place on the body, and its function in helping us move and turn our heads, it is easy to see how it has come to mean all these things, sometimes with an added letter or a few simple changes in diacritics (defining accents or marks). Raqaba is at the root of the word raqib, a verb meaning to watch. Raqaba can mean to guard or watch over. To raqaba something, or someone, can also mean to wait for them. The neck is also the root of words such as raqeeb in both its military context, referring to a low-ranking officer, and its definitions of close observer or keeper. The word is also at the root of marqaba, meaning lookout or watchtower. The word censorship, or alraqaba, can also be traced to the neck. Altaraqub, or anticipation, also has its foundation in raqaba. Several phrases also incorporate the neck. If someone "biddu khalaa raqabe", it means they deserve to have their neck broken. To tell someone they can count on you, whether for help or monetary support, you can say "raqabti sadade". If you want to tell someone they are close to you, or within your inner circle, you can say they are "min izam al raqabe".