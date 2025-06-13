The Arabic word for mightiness is jabarut. The National
Culture

'Jabarut': Arabic word for mightiness is meant to instil awe

It references a force that does not beg to be seen, but simply exists, towering and immovable

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

June 13, 2025

Our Arabic word of the week does not tiptoe. It strides, declares itself and is meant to instil awe. Its power is reflected phonetically, with three thunderous syllables that affirm its lofty stature.

Jabarut is Arabic for mightiness. The word describes not only strength, but also a larger-than-life power, be it a divine authority or the sheer force of the natural world. Despite its immensity, there is also a humbleness in jabarut. It is the kind of power that doesn’t need to raise its voice to be heard.

The word comes from the trilateral root jbr. It is the same root that renders jabbar, meaning mighty or powerful, and also the word algebra. The root word implies dominance or restoration by strength.

Unsurprisingly, the word is often used in classical Arabic to describe the immense might of God, the divine omnipotence that exists beyond human comprehension. In fact, Al Jabbar, is one of the 99 Names of God. Besides might, it also refers to God’s ability to compel, not in a cruel way, but as the one who repairs, enforces justice and imposes divine will.

In Islamic cosmology, Alam Al Jabarut refers to the metaphysical realm of power, the domain of pure divine authority.

Arabic poetry and music have long tapped into the emotional weight of jabarut, slightly softening it to articulate intense love, loss or reverence. One common term that makes use of the word is jabarut al hob, or the power of love. The term is expansive enough to contain devotion, tenderness, loss, the unbearable and the sublime.

For many, the word jabarut may not be part of their daily lexicon. However, the word retains its potency owing to its infrequent use. An unparalleled gesture of admiration, defiance, warning or worship, jabarut is used to refer to a circumstance we can’t fully grasp or oppose. It names a force that does not beg to be seen, but simply exists, towering and immovable.

 

Updated: June 13, 2025, 6:01 PM`
