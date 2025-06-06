‘Akhtaboot’: The Arabic word for octopus spread its semantic tentacles from Greece

Seafood is popular in the UAE. Fish, shrimp, squid and more are consumed daily and cooked in a plethora of ways. One seafood delicacy that has recently become popular despite not being abundant in UAE waters is octopus.

Our Arabic word of the week is a Latinised form of the Greek word oktopous. There are many other examples of Arabic words with Greek origins. Qartas, the word for paper, comes from khartes; isfinj, the word for sponge, comes from spongos; and tiryaq, the word for antidote, comes from theriake.

The word akhtaboot can also be used to describe someone who is able to complete many tasks with ease.

The octopus is a cephalopod mollusc with eight sucker-bearing arms, a soft body, strong beaklike jaws and no internal shell. It can be found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world.

The Arabic word for sign is aya. All photos: The National The Arabic word for cat is qita Laban is the Arabic word for milk Mosa, or Moses in English, is mentioned 136 times in the Quran The Arabic word for ownership is tamalouk The Arabic word for mint is ne’ena’a Shuback is the Arabic word for window Hilal is Arabic for crescent Musafir, the Arabic word for traveller, is often used in music and poetry, evoking a sense of longing and passion Raqaba, the Arabic word for neck, can also denote caution and scrutiny Ithin, the Arabic word for permission, has many bureaucratic uses The Arabic word for chair is kursee Faten is Arabic name that has many spiritual and poetic meanings The Arabic word for embroidery is tatreez Zarafa is Arabic for giraffe The Arabic word for dignity, honour and respect is izza Hewi is the Emirati word for front garden Lahja is the Arabic word for dialect Muratabat is often translated as refreshments Handasa is the Arabic word for engineering The Arabic word for octopus is akhtaboot

The largest species, the giant Pacific, can weigh up to 50kg and spans six metres. The smallest, the wolfi, also known as the star-sucker pygmy, weighs less than a gram.

Octopus is eaten in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, Spain, Greece and Mexico. Some of the most famous octopus dishes are the Galician pulpo a la gallega, Japanese Takoyaki and Portuguese octopus ceviche.

The akhtaboot is a relatively new addition to Arabic cuisine and is usually grilled or fried and served with rice.

