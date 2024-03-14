Ramadan collections for 2024, from Stella McCartney to Dima Ayad

Over the past few years, we have seen an increasing number of international fashion brands honouring the month of Ramadan with dedicated collections of modest clothing and accessories designed to be worn throughout the month and at Eid Al Fitr.

Highlighting the growing importance of the region for luxury brands, this offers the opportunity for customers to own a rare design or a special outfit to remind them of the feeling of togetherness that Ramadan brings. We reveal some of the pieces arriving in stores in the Middle East this month.

Stella McCartney

Blending her signature style with a modest touch, Stella McCartney's Ramadan capsule collection uses upcycled fabric. Photo: Stella McCartney.

The English designer has unveiled the Rose capsule collection, which features ready-to-wear pieces and accessories in a colour palette of black and soft rose pink.

Blending her signature style with a modest touch, the collection features lightweight materials that have been upcycled from deadstock fabric, leftover from previous seasons, in a bid to stay true to the McCartney’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Highlight pieces include a blush pink S-wave monogrammed kaftan and matching pyjama suit, as well as a black kaftan with embellished edging.

Rounding off the collection are a series of cruelty-free accessories, including an updated take on the brand’s Falabella Mini and Tiny totes, as well as phone holders, wallets and crystal-embellished mules.

Available at selected stores in Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait City and Doha.

Dior

Only available in the Middle East, the Dior Or Ramadan capsule collection features key house icons such as the Bar jacket. Photo: Amina Zaher for Dior

The Dior Or capsule was first introduced to celebrate the importance of the colour gold to the house and its significance in all past collections.

Today, it has become an integral part of Dior’s annual arrivals, with the collection launching each Ramadan and bringing key pieces reinvented by Maria Grazia Chiuri in sparkling new tones.

Only available in the Middle East, this year’s offering features key house icons such as the Bar jacket, which has a history that is deep-rooted in the brand’s heritage, this time presented in a new golden fabric and finished with iridescent thread.

The Lady Dior bag will also feature, adorned with delicate flowers in metallic tones, as well as the house’s Toile de Jouy Soleil print in a new golden shade.

Continuing the sparkling theme is the Lady D-Joy, which is presented in a subtle gradation of black-to-gold tones embellished with crinkled silver leather or embroidered plant motifs. The entire collection is an ode to the founding couturier’s love of gold.

Available at selected stores across the Middle East.

Dima Ayad

Dima Ayad, known for flattering designs and modest shapes, has unveiled her Ramadan collection. Photo: Dima Ayad

The designer, who lives in Dubai, has revealed a limited-edition collection for the holy month.

Known for her flattering designs and modest shapes, Dima Ayad has created an eye-catching array of kaftans, dresses, kimonos and two-piece looks in vibrant shades of gold, black and metallic blue.

Many of the pieces feature a new print named brushstroke, resembling paint strokes across the fabric.

The capsule also includes the brand’s signature metallic dress, which is featured regularly across collections, this time presented in new ivory, burgundy, black and navy blue tones.

Exclusive colourways are available on Net-a-Porter and Etoile, while the entire collection can be found online at www.dimaayad.com.

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen's Ramadan offering is a limited-edition collection of six ready-to-wear pieces. Photo: Alexander McQueen

The British fashion brand’s approach to Ramadan makes for a demure affair. Alexander McQueen has revealed a limited-edition collection of six ready-to-wear pieces that are crafted with an eye-catching gold metallic flower jacquard.

Featuring modest silhouettes, the collection includes a relaxed pyjama-style set with a cocoon-sleeved shirt, as well as two cap-style evening dresses in floaty chiffon – perfect for celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

The artwork on the fabric is inspired by the flower arrangements featured in 16th-century Old Master paintings – an inspiration that was also seen throughout Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2024 pre-collection.

The ready-to-wear pieces are accompanied by gold and silver versions of the brand’s signature Knuckle clutch, Jewelled Hobo, Peach and Jewelled Satchel bags.

Available in all stores in Dubai, Kuwait and Qatar.

Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Mirage capsule collection spans ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes and accessories. Photo: Louis Vuitton.

The LV Mirage capsule collection is designed for special occasions and moments of togetherness, spanning Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and beyond.

This understated offering highlights the brand’s elegance and craftsmanship while offering a laid-back approach to dressing.

The collection spans ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes and accessories with a selection of carefully crafted pieces in a soft colour palette ranging from deep burgundy to rose and gold.

The collection draws inspiration from the brand’s spring/summer 2024 collection with airy volumes, maxi skirts, sculptured blouses and classic-cut shirts.

The LV monogram can be seen across relaxed sports-inspired pieces, while oversized dresses and shirts are offered in a subtle tone-on-tone striped material.

Accessories come in the form of a monogrammed leather belt, which can be worn low on the waist, as well as the Coussin BB and the Loop shoulder bags in Bordeaux-varnished leather.

Bags for the evening are crafted with exquisite crystal details. A selection of satin scarfs are presented in the same monogram print, while a new line of fashion jewellery, named Flower Crown, makes its global debut as part of the collection.

Available in the Middle East and some selected stores in South-West Asia and Europe and at me.louisvuitton.com.

Bazza Alzouman

Kuwaiti designer Bazza Alzouman has revealed her first Ramadan collection this year. Photo: Bazza Alzouman

Kuwaiti designer Bazza Alzouman has revealed her first Ramadan collection this year. The unique offering is a fusion of cultural motifs and feminine designs that celebrate the Arab woman with a modern twist on tradition.

The collection features 12 kaftans with a colour palette that reflects the designer’s heritage, combining black, gold and white, which are reminiscent of costumes worn for traditional Arab dance.

An eye-catching shade of lime green breaks up the neutral tones in a nod to Kuwaiti wedding parties, where brides adorn themselves in this symbolic hue.

The collection is available at www.bazzaalzouman.com.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu 2024 Ramadan capsule collection uses neutral tones and shades of blue, evoking schoolgirl memories. Photo: Miu Miu

The Miu Miu girl has been given a modest makeover for Ramadan as the brand presents a limited-edition collection for the occasion.

The house’s playful, feminine DNA has been reimagined with longer hemlines, button-up dresses, feminine ruffles and full skirts, juxtaposed with a sportswear-inspired, masculine aesthetic.

The limited collection comes in a colour palette of neutral tones and shades of blue, evoking schoolgirl memories.

The brand’s Miu Wander bag also gets a special makeover for the season, with new rose gold, yellow gold and silver versions crafted in soft matelassé leather. In terms of footwear, the collection includes slingback heels and stiletto heels in black, red and white patent leather.

Complete the look with oversized sunglasses featuring the Miu Miu logo in gold. The collection was captured in a series of images featuring model Rania Benchegra.

The collection is available at stores across the Middle East and at www.miumiu.com.

Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Ramadan capsule collection features ready-to-wear pieces and a series of accessories, including the Bon Bon Mini handbag. Photo: Tory Burch

New York designer Tory Burch is honouring the month of Ramadan with a collection inspired by the style and grace of Middle Eastern women.

Again, opting for a soft pink colour palette, the designer has created a flattering selection of relaxed-fit dresses, tunics and trousers, all offered in a subtle yet eye-catching pink and silver embroidered design.

The ready-to-wear pieces are accompanied by a series of bags and accessories, most notably the brand’s Bon Bon Mini handbag, which comes in three new colourways.

Also making its debut within the collection is a delicate bangle watch with an oversized double T set on a cream dial, as well as ten delicate fine jewellery pieces from the brand’s Miller Pavé family.

Available at stores across the Middle East.

Bil Arabi

Bil Arabi uses Arabic calligraphy in its Ramadan collection. Photo: Bil Arabi.

The Dubai jewellery brand founded by Nadine Kanso, has revealed a limited-edition collection that combines Arabic heritage with contemporary design.

Bil Arabi, which is known for its use of Arabic calligraphy, reinvents some of its key motifs in new materials, colours and shapes to create pieces that would make the perfect gift or keepsake to wear long after the holy month.

The collection features statement necklaces, bracelets and rings in gold with standout gemstones in green, red and silver tones.

Available at www.bilarabi.ae.

Fendi

Fendi's 2024 Ramadan collection includes new variations of the brand’s Peekaboo bag in laminated gold. Photo: Fendi.

The Ramadan capsule collection by Fendi offers a pared-back approach to clothing while the accessories do all the talking.

The limited-edition offering includes new variations of the brand’s Peekaboo bag with the Peekaboo ISeeU Petite presented in a luxurious laminated gold version made from Karung leather.

Meanwhile, the Baguette bag has metallic tone-on-tone sequins in three shades, all finished with the signature FF buckle in gold.

These bold accessories are complemented by one understated dress presented in a soft ash colour, finished with a shimmering gold O’Lock detail at the centre.

The capsule also features the brand’s timeless pump, Colibri, in nude and red leather embellished with crystal embroidery.

Also in the collection is a new floral jewellery collection featuring a symbol comprising four round golden petals, with a crystal sitting at the centre.

The launch also marks the pre-launch of a new men’s sports shoe called Fendi Tag, which will soon be rolled out globally.

Available at Fendi boutiques across the Middle East.

Valentino

Pieces in the Valentino Ramadan capsule collection are emblazoned with the brand’s Toile Iconographe logo. Photo: Valentino.

The Italian luxury house’s In The Light capsule celebrates the beautiful hues that light up the sky at sunset.

With a collection of handbags, shoes and ready-to-wear pieces in pastel pink through rose gold tones, it creates an elegant yet laid-back aesthetic for the holy month.

Pieces in the collection are emblazoned with the brand’s Toile Iconographe logo, which can be seen across pyjama-style shirts and loose-fitting trousers, while gradient designs appear in loose-fitting silk co-ords.

Updated versions of some of the brand’s popular bags appear as part of the collection, including the Valentino Garavani Locò bag and the Valentino Garavani VSling bag, both presented in new rose gold colourways.

In terms of footwear, the Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature slingback pumps and Valentino Garavani flat sandals are offered in a new gradient design.

Two men’s designs complete the collection – Valentino Garavani Leisure Flows espadrilles and VLogo bracelet presented in khaki and light blue tones.

Available at Valentino stores across the Middle East and at www.valentino.com.