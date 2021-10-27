Trojan and Six Construct joint venture wins Guggenheim Abu Dhabi contract

A joint venture of Trojan General Contracting, a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding, and Six Construct, a subsidiary of Besix Group, secured the contract to build Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The joint venture will be responsible for the museum’s construction, the associated infrastructure and surrounding marine works, Alpha Dhabi Holding said in a statement on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Construction of the museum is expected to be completed in 2025.

The project "reflects Alpha Dhabi Holding’s vision of achieving strategic economic diversity throughout our core businesses", said Hamad Al Ameri, managing director and chief executive of Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be located in the Saadiyat Cultural District alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum.

It is part of Abu Dhabi's push to develop its creative industries. The emirate plans to invest Dh22 billion ($6bn) over the next five years in its cultural and creative industries in an effort to diversify its economy.

It has pledged Dh8.5bn to the cultural sector in the past five years, according to Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, like Louvre Abu Dhabi, will have a complex construction process, the companies said.

Designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, the museum will feature a series of asymmetrical cones, which will surround the main building and serve as both entrances and outdoor exhibition spaces.

The UAE site is set to be the latest and largest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s list of international museums.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will cover 30,000 square metres, with its gallery spaces spread across four levels linked by glass bridges and a central atrium at its core.

The museum was first announced in 2006 and was initially meant to welcome visitors by 2012. The completion date was later pushed back.