UAE Moon-sighting committee urges Muslims to look for the crescent moon on Monday

The UAE’s Moon-sighting committee has urged Muslims in the country to look for the crescent moon on Monday evening.

Apr 06, 2024
Eid’s starting date and the end of the Ramadan will be confirmed by the Moon-sighting committee.

On Saturday the committee asked Muslims to try to sight the Moon on the evening of Monday, the 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH.

The first day of the month of Shawwal 1445 AH heralds the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fast for Muslims.

Updated: April 06, 2024, 4:26 PM
