Korea 360: What's inside the new space at Dubai Festival City Mall

A new immersive centre with a focus on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/06/18/six-places-to-go-in-the-uae-to-experience-south-korean-culture/" target="_blank">South Korean culture</a> is coming to Dubai and it may be the closest thing to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/04/21/the-lessons-i-learnt-from-spending-10-days-solo-in-seoul/" target="_blank">visiting Seoul</a> without having to leave the country. Although Korea 360 was previously opened for a temporary period to celebrate Korea Season, it is now going to officially open as a permanent venue. Here's everything to know about it. Korea 360 can be found on the first floor of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/05/16/the-greeks-are-here-at-dubai-festival-city-malls-new-food-hall-in-december/" target="_blank">Dubai Festival City Mall</a>. It will open on April 11. The centre will celebrate its grand opening with a K-pop performance featuring Gaho, Exo’s Chen, Cix and Red C at the exhibition centre at the Grand Hyatt Dubai from 8pm to 10pm. The Korea 360 initiative is a collaborative effort from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organised by the Korea Creative Content Agency. Supported by various ministries, the event aims to promote South Korean entertainment and culture on a global stage. Inside the space will be an immersive experience that includes an interactive space for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/k-pop/" target="_blank">K-pop</a> and K-drama fans. It will feature things like a wall of handprints and famous outfits from K-pop stars. The country's history is on display with artefacts and traditional dress. There are also exhibitions that showcase viral and trending South Korean brands and products such as food, beauty and lifestyle goods. While these items will not be available for purchase right away, there are plans to change that in the future. The space can also be used to host workshops, cultural events and festivals as well as K-pop performances and meet-and-greets with musicians and celebrities. “We are committed to building an outstanding reputation for our country abroad and sharing our rich culture and heritage with other nations. We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Festival City Mall to bring a little piece of Korea to the UAE to cater to the keen interest in the Korean Wave in the Middle East,” said Youngil Park, general director of Korea Creative Content Agency UAE Business Centre. There are currently two. The first Korea 360 opened in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2022, serving as a hub for South Korean culture exchange in Southeast Asia.