Things to do with children over Eid Al Fitr, from theme parks to museums

The Eid break is almost here, but not everyone is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/04/eid-al-fitr-2025-uae-flights-tickets/" target="_blank">travelling abroad</a> or taking a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-2025-staycations-deals/" target="_blank">staycation</a> elsewhere in the UAE. If you are staying at home but looking for ways to keep the children entertained, there is plenty happening over the holiday. Here are some fun, family-friendly activities to check out. Celebrate Eid at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, where traditional Ayala dancers will perform outside the entrance and at the park’s rotunda. Children can enjoy more than 60 rides and experiences, including Wile E Coyote and Road Runner’s Fast and Furry-ous, Scooby-Doo’s Museum of Mysteries and more. There will also be a sneak peek of a new live show called Hooray for Hollywood. March 29 to April 6; from Dh310.5; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 600 511115 The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"> museum</a> on Saadiyat Island will stay open on Monday to celebrate Eid. The current exhibition, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power, explores 1,000 years of African history through the lens of the continent’s royalty. In addition, the little ones can explore The Children’s Museum and its exhibition, Picturing the Cosmos. <i>Dh65, free entry for children; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; 600 565566</i> The attraction in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/05/29/reem-mall-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank">Reem Mall</a> offers an Eid pass that includes access to the snow park, unlimited rides and attractions, free hot chocolate, fleece gloves and free locker rental. The 9,732 square-metre venue is on the second floor and has 20 rides and attractions, as well as three food and beverage outlets. An Eid family pass for four is available for Dh645. <i>From Dh215, children under two are not permitted; Reem Island, Abu Dhabi; 600 599905</i> Circuit X, the outdoor adventure hub on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat Island</a>, is offering 25 per cent off all park tickets for the first three days of Eid. Children (and adults) can experience the high ropes course, zip line, free fall, climbing wall and BMX park. Use the code EidAdventure when booking tickets. <i>From Dh40; 9am to 9pm; Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 691 0302</i> The beloved children’s character Shaun the Sheep is coming to Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. In addition to an immersive recreation of Shaun’s farm village, there will also be wildlife encounters, animal feeding and animal presentations as well as a bouncy castle, horse rides and a petting zoo. <i>Dh52.38, free for children under two; 9am to 9pm; Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi; 02 501 0000</i> The water park will have special attractions and activities for Eid, such as fishermen dances, henna art and a handicraft station at the park’s souq. There are 45 rides, slides, and attractions on site. Until the end of Ramadan, if you buy three tickets, two are free. March 29 to April 6; from Dh265.5; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 414 2000 The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/01/19/ski-dubai-named-worlds-best-indoor-ski-resort-for-a-record-sixth-year/" target="_blank">ski park</a> also has special offers for Eid. The Eid pass includes unlimited access to the snow park and rides, unlimited chairlift rides, free hot chocolate, fleece gloves, clothing and equipment rental and a free locker. It also comes with the option of one experience, from a 40-minute penguin encounter, two zip line rides, a two-hour slope pass or a 60-minute ski or snowboard lesson. A family pass is available for four for Dh1,300. <i>From Dh335, children under two are not permitted; Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; 04 409 4000</i> The popular family-friendly destination in Dubai will celebrate with Eid activities and experiences. These include extended nightly fireworks starting at 9pm, until April 5, and a concert by Syrian singer Assala Nasri on the main stage on April 6. Children can enjoy rides, cultural pavilions, food stalls and live performances. The attraction's opening hours will be extended during the holiday, from 4pm to 1am. <i>Dh25 Sunday to Thursday, Dh30 on Fridays and Saturdays, free for children under three; Dubailand, Dubai; 04 362 4114</i>