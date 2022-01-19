Ski Dubai named world's best indoor ski resort for a record sixth year

The Dubai attraction is home to five indoor ski slopes, a chair lift and a family-friendly snow park

Sophie Prideaux
Jan 19, 2022

Ski Dubai has been named the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort for a record-breaking sixth year in a row.

The Mall of the Emirates attraction was awarded the title at the World Ski Awards on Monday, beating other indoor ski centres from around the world including Germany, Spain, Scotland and New Zealand.

Opened in 2005, Ski Dubai was the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East and has evolved into one of the city’s most recognisable attractions, popular with both snow sports enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Featuring five ski slopes, a family-friendly snow park and a waddle of resident penguins, Ski Dubai is responsible for introducing more than 80,000 people to skiing and snowboarding each year. It is also a hub for international competitions and races, such as the Para Snowboard World Cup.

Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates has a waddle of resident penguins. Sarah Dea / The National

In November, Ski Dubai hosted a series of races sanctioned by FIS, the global governing body for Olympic-eligible ski and snowboard competitions. Five athletes qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics later this year.

“I am incredibly proud that Ski Dubai has won the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort, particularly given the high calibre of ski resorts nominated, including our sister brand, Ski Egypt,” said Mohammad El Etri, vice president of global snow operations and projects, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas.

“The World Ski Awards are the ultimate honours in global ski tourism and the fact that they are voted for by the public makes this award win even more special.

“Ski Dubai not only allows guests to experience snow in the heart of the desert, but it has also cemented its position as a globally recognised sports facility, where athletes can realise their dreams of competing at the Winter Olympics.”

Sion Rapson, managing director of the World Ski Awards, said: “Congratulations to Ski Dubai... The winners of the World Ski Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence and, to win six years in a row, is an incredible achievement.”

Updated: January 19th 2022, 6:13 AM
