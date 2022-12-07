Trail X: 15km mountain bike trail opens in Abu Dhabi's Hudayriyat Island

Abu Dhabi's adventure playground Hudayriyat Island got an additional boost with the inauguration of Trail X, a 15km mountain bike trail. The Island, connected to a suspension bridge known among residents as the "bridge to nowhere", is already a hub for a number of leisure activities for children and adults as well as adventurers.

Last year, Abu Dhabi Sports Council hosted the first Hudayriyat Cycling Challenge, featuring two races, a shorter one at 30km and a longer 100km route for advanced riders.

Developer Modon Properties said Trail X "will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading cycling hub."

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has inaugurated Trail X – a new mountain biking facility developed by Modon Properties on Hudayriyat Island that offers 15km of uninterrupted trails and further strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a leading cycling hub.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated the trail on Wednesday and also visited additional cycling infrastructure projects on Hudayriyat Island that have been developed under the Bike Abu Dhabi platform.

Projects confirmed so far include a 109km cycling track called the Abu Dhabi Loop and a 3,500-seat velodrome, to be built on Hudayriyat Island.

Abu Dhabi was also awarded the status of Bike City by the Union Cycliste Internationale last year, the first location in the Middle East or Asia to receive the accolade.

What is Hudayriyat Island?

Plans to develop Hudayrityat Island were first announced in 2009, but did not initially progress beyond the construction of the bridge.

The project was revived in 2017, with plans to turn the 3,000-hectare island into a mixed-use community with an emphasis on fitness and nature.

In May 2018, the public was able to cross the bridge for the first time to access an undisturbed 600-metre beach with running and cycling tracks, water sports, a bouncy castle and a children's playground.

Since then, the island has been popular among cyclists and runners and has been chosen as the venue for triathlons and obstacle courses.

