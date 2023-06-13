Abu Dhabi unveils master plan for Hudayriyat Island mega project

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday unveiled a 'pioneering' master plan for Hudayriyat Island, which is primed to transform the vast area into a leading residential and leisure attraction.

The mega project - to be spearheaded by developer Modon Properties - will span more than 51 million square metres, accounting for more than half of Abu Dhabi Island.

The sprawling development has been hailed as a "milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey of innovation and progress" as the capital seeks to bolster its urban expansion plans, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

"Hudayriyat Island is a pioneering project that is the first of its kind for the city in terms of size and area," Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a press release.

"The appeal of Hudayriyat Island lies in its distinctive natural environment and prime location."

It is being driven forward under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, with the follow-up of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

It will feature residential communities, offering panoramic views of Abu Dhabi city and its waterfront, perched up to 50m above ground.

The scheme will add 53.5km of coastline to the city's landscape, including 16km of beaches.

The project will also deliver an array of new amenities, with a focus on bringing top-class sporting facilities to the emirate.

These will include Velodrome Abu Dhabi, Surf Abu Dhabi, a wide range of sport, commerce, and leisure amenities, the largest urban park in the Emirate, and a 220-kilometer-long network of cycle tracks.

Hudayriyat Island has already cemented its status as a popular eco-tourism site, being home to Bab Al Nojoum glamping resort, Marsana Beach, OCR Park, Trail X, Bike Park and 321 Sports, among others.

Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, chairman of both Abu Dhabi's Department of Finance and Modon Properties, said the project is in line with the UAE's lofty ambitions for its future development.

“The Hudayriyat Island development project is a milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey of innovation and progress, as it embodies the city's futuristic vision for sustainable urban planning, building vibrant communities, and developing a diversified economy that boosts the emirate's competitiveness in all fields,” he said.

The large-scale development will include the opening of major sports centres in keeping with the island's burgeoning reputation as the adventure playground of the emirate.

Surf Abu Dhabi

Surf Abu Dhabi, which is set to open by the end of the year, will boast a raft of world-leading offerings.

It is set to be "the biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility in the world", Abu Dhabi Media Office stated.

The visitor attraction will provide the world’s longest ride, biggest barrel, and largest man-made wave pool, the government media office added.

It will be aimed at both seasoned surfers and novices alike and it is hoped that it will play host to major international surfing events.

Velodrome Abu Dhabi

Veledrome Abu Dhabi is due to open to the public in 2025 and will feature the region's first Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Category 1 indoor cycling track, which will be suitable to stage global championships.

It will include a rooftop track, connected to the ground via a 600-meter cycling ramp winding around the outer walls, giving 360 degree views of Hudayriyat and Abu Dhabi Skyline.

The cycling centre of excellence will boost Abu Dhabi's bike-friendly city vision.

Emirate's largest urban park

The huge green space will span more than 2.25 million square metres, making it the largest urban park in the emirate.

The nature-centric destination will feature a variety of amenities, including an elevated cycling track, an eco-tourism platform, and Mangrove Walk.

It will also be home to an eco-farming space, food and beverage outlets, playgrounds, and events valley.

Modon Properties is to focus on construction of key infrastructure for the scheme over the next 18 months.