Global Village is now open, and here's what to expect

Global Village opened its neon-lit doors at 6pm on Wednesday, with a host of beloved pavilions, new attractions and food kiosks galore.

Last season, it welcomed a record nine million guests during the six months it was operational, and now in its 28th season, the family-friendly venue will be open until April 28.

This year, Global Village houses 27 pavilions, more than 3,500 retail outlets, 250 dining options and a staggering 40,000 shows.

Shows and more

Performers at Global Village on launch day. Shruti Jain for The National

Entertainment includes concerts, street performances and a children's theatre with characters such as Peter Rabbit, PJ Masks and The Wonderers.

New this year is the Cyber City Stunt Show – Powered by Surge. Set in the year 2075, it features flying bikes and LED-covered police cars.

The UK-based Dhol Foundation will fuse South Asian drumming with Celtic music, while Merry-Go-Round is a circus troupe with jugglers and fire breathers.

Set to return are the acrobatic Filipino troupe AAINJAA and America's Got Talent alumni Fusion Japan and Urban Crew.

A new fire and laser show will be performed hourly over the world’s largest underwater LED screen at Dragon Lake. More 3D projections and light animation can be seen on the larger-than-life Dallah installation at the park's Cultural Gate, while there will be a fireworks show every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Also new this season is Mini World, a destination that celebrates cultures from around the globe through miniature landmarks, street-food stalls, adventure zones and a mini-golf zone for visitors of all ages and abilities.

Returning this year are the Carnaval arena, with close to 200 rides and games; Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium with 10 new exhibits; and House of Fear.

House of Fear at Global Village will return for the new season. Photo: Global Village

Opening times and ticket information

Global Village is open daily from 4pm to midnight. Tickets start at Dh22.5 online and Dh25 at the gate.

More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae